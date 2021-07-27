Statistical analysis of Manchester United vs Liverpool rivalry

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 12:46 pm

Manchester United and Liverpool's rivalry is one of the fiercest in European football

England's top-flight clubs Manchester United and Liverpool have one of the most fiercest and historical rivalries in place. Both clubs have tasted a lot of success and lead the pack among top English clubs in terms of trophies. Liverpool misfired in the 2020-21 season and will hope to wrestle their way back. For United, the upcoming season looks promising. We decode their rivalry.

League

Their head-to-head record in the Premier League

Since the inception of the Premier League, the two clubs have met each other on 58 occasions. United lead the head-to-record against the Reds in the competition (W28 D14 L16). They have also scored 79 goals and conceded 67, having a goal difference of +12. Overall in domestic league football, United have the edge with 68 wins, 58 losses, and 50 draws.

Cups

What about domestic cup competitions and Europa League?

In premier domestic cup competitions, the two teams have met on 18 occasions in the FA Cup. United have sealed 10 wins, whereas, Liverpool have won four. The other four games have ended in a draw. In the League Cup, Liverpool have a 3-2 advantage in five meetings. Meanwhile, in the Europa League, Liverpool have one win with the other match being a draw.

League titles

A tight affair in terms of domestic league titles won

Liverpool bossed the show in terms of league titles won prior to the Premier League. They won the First Division title 18 times to dominate English football. United claimed seven league titles (First Division). Since Premier League's inception, United have won the competition a record 13 times. Meanwhile, the Reds won their maiden Premier League title in the 2019-20 season.

Domestic cups

What about their success in domestic cups?

United lead the show in terms of FA Cup trophies, winning 12 of them. Their last win came in the 2015-16 season. Liverpool have won the tournament seven times. In League Cup, United have won the tourney on five occasions to Liverpool's eight. United have won the FA Community Shield 21 times, whereas, Liverpool have pocketed 15.

Trophies

Liverpool have the edge over United in European success

Liverpool have claimed the European Cup/UEFA Champions League six times to United's three. They have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League thrice to United's one. United have won the European Cup Winners' Cup once. Liverpool have won the UEFA Super Cup four times compared to United's one. Both teams have won one FIFA Club World Cup trophy each. United have won the Intercontinental Cup once.