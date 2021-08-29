Shreyas Iyer gears up for second half of IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer begins his drill for IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer will be in action in the second phase of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Indian middle-order batsman will return after a shoulder injury that kept him out for months. Iyer, who missed the first half of IPL 2021, is all set to lead the Delhi Capitals again. Rishabh Pant led the side in his absence earlier this year. Here's more.

Iyer is elated to re-join the DC set-up

Iyer is elated to re-join the DC set-up. Speaking on the same to PTI, Iyer said, "IPL had to be stopped mid-season, but it has presented me with the opportunity again. I will, as a player and as someone who understand the DNA of our team, will do everything to see the dream of our fans come true."

Iyer underwent a shoulder surgery in April

Iyer had injured his shoulder during the ODI series against England in March. He was later ruled out of the series and the 2021 Indian Premier League. He underwent a surgery on his shoulder in April. It was reported that he still requires at least three months to return to competitive cricket. Hence, Iyer was ruled out of the series against Sri Lanka too.

Iyer has begun practising in the UAE

A fit-again Iyer had reached the UAE with his team-mates to commence preparations for the IPL, earlier this month. He has begun the drill after completing his mandatory quarantine. Delhi Capitals informed the same through an Instagram post which showed skipper Iyer practising.

A look at Iyer's IPL career

Iyer has racked up 2,200 runs from 79 IPL matches at an average of 31.42. He has smashed 16 fifties till date. Iyer has a best score of 96 and a strike rate of 126.07. The middle-order batsman had smashed 519 runs at 34.60 in the 2020 edition, his best season so far. He helped DC reach their maiden IPL final.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals top the points table

The remainder of the IPL season will resume on September 19 in the UAE. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will meet in the 30th match. Meanwhile, the DC will resume their campaign on September 22, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They presently occupy the top spot on the points table with six wins and two defeats (NRR: +0.547).