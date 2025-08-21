Hardik Pandya set to complete this double in T20Is: Stats

After a long break, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will bolster Team India in the impending T20 Asia Cup . His all-round skills have been pivotal to India's success in T20I cricket. In Pandya, India get a lethal finisher and a dependable pacer across phases. The upcoming tournament could see him become the second player with 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Career A look at his T20I stats Since making his debut in 2016, Pandya has emerged as one of the most prolific all-rounders in white-ball cricket. His batting technique is as potent as his bowling prowess. In 114 T20Is, he has taken 94 wickets at an average of 26.43 (4-fers: 3). His tally also includes 1,812 runs with a strike rate of 141.67. He owns 5 half-centuries.

Milestone Pandya could join Shakib Al Hasan As mentioned, Pandya could become only the second player with the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket. He would join Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who owns 2,551 runs and 149 wickets in the format. As of now, no Indian has completed 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Arshdeep Singh is the closest active Indian to the milestone (99).