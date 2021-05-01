Premier League: Decoding the rivalry between Man United and Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool are all set to lock horns in gameweek 34 of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Second-placed United will hope to get past the line against familiar foes Liverpool to keep their position in tact.

Meanwhile, the Reds need a win to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Here we decode their Premier League rivalry.

2020-21

Man United and Liverpool: Their 2020-21 season so far

After 33 matches, United have secured 19 victories, 10 draws, and four losses so far.

They have scored 64 goals, besides conceding 35. United have accumulated 67 points and are 10 behind leaders Manchester City (77).

Meanwhile, Liverpool have won 15, lost nine, and drawn nine so far.

They are placed sixth, having collected 54 points.

Liverpool have scored 55 goals and conceded 39.

Players

The significant goal-scorers for the two clubs this season

For United, Bruno Fernandes has made a significant impression.

The Portuguese international has scored 16 goals, besides contributing with 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has hit 10 goals and made eight assists.

For Liverpool, talisman Mohamed Salah has netted 20 goals, besides making three assists.

The likes of Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have scored eight goals each.

Premier League

Head-to-head record between the two teams

The two teams have met on 57 occasions in the EPL.

United have the edge with 28 wins. Liverpool have won 15 as the other 14 games have ended in draws.

Man United have lost just one of their past 15 home games against Liverpool in all competitions (W10, D4).

United have won just one of the past nine league meetings (D6, L2 home/away).

Man United

Here are the key stats of Manchester United

If the Red Devils avoid defeat in a 14th consecutive league game they will equal their longest unbeaten run under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, set in their final 14 matches last season.

United are vying to win five consecutive top-flight home fixtures for the first time since March 2018.

United have recorded seven goalless draws in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool

A look at the key records of Liverpool

Liverpool have won five of their past seven away league games.

This is a better record achieved than in their previous 15 matches on the road (W4, D6, L5).

The Reds have dropped 15 points from winning positions this term.

Liverpool are winless in all six of their matches away to Manchester United under Jurgen Klopp (D4, L2).