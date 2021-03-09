Last updated on

Manchester United will aim to end their season on a positive note. After gaining a top-four finish last season in the Premier League, United are placed second this time in a demanding campaign that has seen them lack the consistency at times. After crashing out of the Champions League, United are alive in the Europa League, besides the FA Cup. We present the numbers.

Manchester United's Premier League 2020-21 campaign

Manchester United have collected 54 points from 28 games this season. With 10 games to go, they need to get the job done as several teams are aiming to take the second, third, and fourth places respectively. United have registered 15 wins, nine draws, and four losses. They have a goal difference of +23. They have scored the second-most goals (55).

United will hope to win the Europa League

After crashing out from the Champions League, having failed to seal the deal in the last two games of the group stage, United will be aiming to make amends. They have the Europa League in hand. United started their UEL campaign by beating Real Sociedad 4-0. They will face Milan next in the round of 16. United exited from the UEL semis last season.

United's story in domestic cup competitions

United reached the semi-finals of the League Cup and were beaten 2-0 by holders Manchester City. They faced an exit last season by the same opponent over two legs. Meanwhile, United have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. They are set to face Leicester City next. They beat the likes of Watford (1-0), Liverpool (3-2), and West Ham (1-0) so far.

