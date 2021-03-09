After a gripping Test series, the spotlight shifts on the shortest format as India and England are all set to compete in the T20I series. The two teams will lock horns in the first of five-T20I series on March 12. Meanwhile, India's top two run-scorers in T20Is, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be eyeing several new milestones. We compare their captaincy numbers.

Career How have Kohli and Rohit fared so far?

At the moment, Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20Is, having scored 2,928 runs from 85 matches at a phenomenal average of 50.48. Although the 32-year-old has 25 half-centuries, he is yet to score a ton. Meanwhile, Rohit has third-most runs in the T20I format. He has racked up 2,773 runs from 108 matches at 32.62. Rohit owns most T20I hundreds (4).

Captaincy Comparing the captaincy numbers

Kohli is India's second-most successful captain in T20Is after former skipper MS Dhoni. Under him, India have won 24 out of 40 T20Is, having lost 12. He has a win percentage of 65.78 as a captain. On the other hand, India have lost only four T20Is under Rohit. He has won 15 out of 19 T20Is as captain with a win percentage of 78.94.

Home, away A look at the home and away record

In Kohli's leadership, India have won 10 out of 18 T20Is on the home soil, having lost seven. Interestingly, Rohit has led India to eight wins from nine T20Is at home. The Indian team has lost only one home T20I under Rohit. While Kohli has won 12 away T20Is (from 20 matches), Rohit has won four as a captain.

Batting Kohli has most T20I runs by an Indian captain

Kohli holds the record for scoring most runs in T20Is as an Indian captain. He has aggregated 1,271 runs from 40 T20Is while leading at an average of 43.82. Overall, this is the fifth-most runs by a captain in T20Is. His compatriot Rohit owns 712 runs as captain from 19 matches. Interestingly, he has most T20I tons (2) by a skipper.

Do you know? Runs scored in winning cause (as captain)

Interestingly, Kohli and Rohit are the only two captains to have an average of over 50 in winning cause. As a captain, Kohli has scored 828 T20I runs at 51.75 in winning cause. Similarly, Rohit owns 664 runs at 51.07 in such games.

What next? Kohli set to lead India against England