Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has been voted the Men's ICC Player of the Month for February 2021. The senior off-spinner has been on a roll since the Australian tour and recently starred for India in the 3-1 Test series victory against England. Meanwhile, the ICC has named England's Tammy Beaumont as the Women's Player of the Month. Here is more on the same.

Ashwin stole the limelight in the recently-concluded Test series with his all-round show. He was adjudged the Player of the Series, having finished with 32 wickets and 189 runs. His terrific century and a five-wicket haul helped India win the second Test. In the third Test, which was a Day/Night affair, Ashwin scripted history by taking his 400th Test scalp.

Praising Ashwin, Ian Bishop, representing the ICC Voting Academy said, "His consistent wicket-taking, even in helpful conditions, has helped to put his team ahead in a very important series." "His century in the second Test was as critical as it came when England were trying to claw their way back into the match. That knock ensured that India shut the door on the opposition."

In February, England's Tammy Beaumont played three ODIs against New Zealand Women. She aggregated 231 runs in these matches, crossing the 50-run mark in each one of them. Her scores in the matches read - 71, 72* and 88*.

Awards Pant was named the Player of the Month for January