After the Indian spinners achieved several milestones in the first three Tests, it is time for a fast bowler to reach a special feat. Pace spearhead Umesh Yadav will likely be the first-choice seamer to play in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has opted out of the final Test. The former is two strikes away from completing 150 Test wickets. Here is more.

Career A look at the Test career of Umesh

Umesh made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies, finishing with two wickets. The fast bowler has now featured in a total of 48 Test matches for India. He has snapped up 148 wickets at an average of 30.55, a tally that includes 3 five-fors and 1 ten-wicket haul. He owns an economy of 3.56 and a career-best match figures of 10/133.

Feat He could complete 150 Test scalps

If Umesh plays the fourth Test, he could become only the sixth fast bowler from India with 150 wickets in the format. So far, only Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan (311), Ishant Sharma (303), Javagal Srinath (236) and Mohammed Shami (180) have attained this feat. Overall, he will be the 16th bowler among Indians with this distinction.

Home Umesh set to take 100 wickets at home

Umesh can attain another significant milestone in the Test. By picking four wickets, he (96*) will become only the fifth India fast bowler with 100 Test scalps at home. In contrast, he has taken only 52 wickets away from home. As per ESPNcricinfo, no one has taken a greater proportion of their wickets at home than Umesh among Kapil, Zaheer, Ishant, Srinath and Shami.

Do you know? He has been faring well in home conditions

Since January 2017, Umesh has taken most wickets by an Indian fast bowler in home conditions (63). His average of 19.34 is the better than even those of Ashwin (22.73) and Ravindra Jadeja (22.58), during the period.

Recovery Umesh recently returned to the Test squad