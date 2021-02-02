After completing a 3-0 whitewash over West Indies in the ODI series, the Bangladesh cricket team will hope to make it count in the first of the two-Test series, starting on Wednesday. This will be Bangladesh's first Test since February 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, a second-string WI side has a lot to do. Here's the statistical preview.

2018 series Bangladesh had beaten WI 2-0 in 2018

Bangladesh had hosted the Windies in 2018 and won the two-Test series 2-0. The Windies crumbled to a 64-run loss in the first Test at Chattogram. Mominul Haque (120) did well for the Bangladeshis. Mahmudullah's 136 then helped Bangladesh win the second Test convincingly. Mehidy Hasan took match figures of 12/117 to see WI manage 111 and 213 after Bangladesh scored 508.

Details Head-to-head record, highest and lowest totals

The two teams have played 16 Tests between them so far. WI have won 10 Tests, whereas, Bangladesh have won just four, with two matches ending in a draw. The Windies have posted the highest score between the two sides (648/9d in 2012, Khulna). Meanwhile, Bangladesh have recorded the lowest score (43 in 2018, North Sound).

Batting A look at the individual batting stats

Former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul has amassed the most runs in Bangladesh-WI Tests (897). Notably, Chanderpaul has the most tons as well (4). For Bangladesh, current senior players Tamim Iqbal (750) and Shakib Al Hasan (745) are the top run-scorers against the Windies. No Bangladeshi batsman has registered more than one century against West Indies in Test cricket.

Bowling A look at the individual bowling stats

As far as the bowling is concerned, Shakib has racked up the most wickets in Bangladesh-WI Test matches. The left-arm spinner has claimed 46 scalps at 24.19. He has three five-wicket hauls. For the Windies, fast bowler Kemar Roach is the most successful bowler. He has taken 33 wickets at 19.78 with a best of 7/116. He has three five-wicket hauls against the Tigers.

Information Bangladesh vs West Indies: Live telecast in India