Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan attained a unique feat during the third ODI against West Indies on Monday. The 33-year-old has now become the only cricketer to register the double of 6,000 runs and 300 wickets in a single country. Notably, the ongoing series against West Indies is his comeback international assignment after serving a one-year ban. Here is more.

Shakib Shakib's astonishing run in Bangladesh

Shakib is the third-highest run-scorer across formats in Bangladesh. As of now, he has amassed 6,045 international runs from 170 matches at an average of 36.85 in the nation. He is only behind Tamim Iqbal (6,714) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6,104) on the tally. Meanwhile, Shakib leads the wickets tally (international cricket) in Bangladesh by a fair margin. He owns 336 scalps at 25.88.

Data Here is the bifurcation (format-wise)

Here is the bifurcation of Shakib's feat (double of 6,000 runs and 300 wickets in Bangladesh). 6,045 international runs (Tests: 2,477, ODIs: 2,890, T20Is: 678), 336 international wickets (Tests: 142, ODIs: 155, T20Is: 39).

Ban Shakib's ban ended in October 2020

Shakib's one-year ban for not reporting a corrupt approach ended in October last year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned him from all forms of cricket for two years (with one-year suspension) after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Ever since his comeback, Shakib has scored 113 runs and taken six wickets (with one innings to go).

Match Shakib scored a brisk fifty in the third ODI