Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard, Tuchel to take overLast updated on Jan 25, 2021, 05:25 pm
In a huge development, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been sacked from his role as manager.
It is understood that his ouster comes following the recent defeats of Chelsea in the last eight games.
Although Chelsea claimed a 3-1 win over Luton in the FA Cup, the club's Premier League form reached a new low.
Ex-PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is set to replace him.
Chelsea have been stumbling quite often
It is interesting to note that Chelsea have only beaten West Ham of the top eleven clubs this season.
They have the second-lowest number of points (29) at this stage of a season since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.
Notably, Lampard has earned 1.67 points per match in the league, which is the lowest of any manager appointed by Abramovich.
Chelsea in talks with Thomas Tuchel for replacement
It has been learned that Chelsea have been in advanced talks with former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel to replace Lampard as the manager. Meanwhile, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann are also being considered for the role.