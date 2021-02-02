Manchester United will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face Southampton in gameweek 22 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. United have lost momentum after failing to win their last two games which saw Man City take a three-point lead. For the Saints, they will hope to catch United short at Old Trafford. Here we present the statistical preview.

Form guide A look at the form guide of both sides

In their last seven league games, Man United have registered four wins, two draws, and one loss. They have collected 14 points. United have scored seven goals and conceded four in this phase. Meanwhile, the Saints have lost four of the seven games, including the last three. They have one win and two draws. Southampton have scored just twice in this period.

Head-to-head Man United vs Southampton: Head-to-head facts

The two sides have met on 43 occasions in the Premier League. Notably, United have sealed 27 wins, besides nine draws and seven losses. Overall, United have scored 87 Premier League goals against the Saints, besides conceding 50. United are unbeaten in the past nine Premier League meetings with Southampton (W4 D5). The Red Devils had beaten Southampton 3-2 earlier this season.

United Notable stats of Manchester United

All four of Man United's league defeats in 2020-21 have come at Old Trafford. As per Opta, they've only twice lost more often at home in a Premier League season: seven defeats in 2013-14, and six in 2001-02. Bruno Fernandes has gone five league appearances without a goal or assist. This is his worst spell since joining the club a year ago.

Southampton Notable stats of Southampton