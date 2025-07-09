You can soon use Starlink's Wi-Fi on Virgin Atlantic flights

Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to provide free in-flight Wi-Fi across its entire fleet. The service will be powered by Starlink, SpaceX 's low Earth orbit satellite network. The high-speed internet will be available on Boeing 787s, Airbus A350s and A330neos from Q3 2026. The full rollout is expected by the end of 2027.

Customer focus The service will provide a 'home away from home experience' Siobhan Fitzpatrick, the Chief Experience Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said the new service will give passengers a "home away from home experience." She added that customers would be able to connect seamlessly from the moment they board. The service will be completely free for Flying Club members. Passengers can use multiple devices simultaneously throughout the flight with this improved connectivity.

Service benefits Passengers will be able to stream live sports The new Wi-Fi service from Virgin Atlantic will enable passengers to stream live sports, shop online, and communicate with friends and family in real-time. Fitzpatrick said, "Together with Starlink, we are delighted to provide our guests with the best connectivity in the skies." The announcement comes as part of Virgin Atlantic's ongoing fleet transformation process.