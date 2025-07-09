You can soon use Starlink's Wi-Fi on Virgin Atlantic flights
What's the story
Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to provide free in-flight Wi-Fi across its entire fleet. The service will be powered by Starlink, SpaceX's low Earth orbit satellite network. The high-speed internet will be available on Boeing 787s, Airbus A350s and A330neos from Q3 2026. The full rollout is expected by the end of 2027.
Customer focus
The service will provide a 'home away from home experience'
Siobhan Fitzpatrick, the Chief Experience Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said the new service will give passengers a "home away from home experience." She added that customers would be able to connect seamlessly from the moment they board. The service will be completely free for Flying Club members. Passengers can use multiple devices simultaneously throughout the flight with this improved connectivity.
Service benefits
Passengers will be able to stream live sports
The new Wi-Fi service from Virgin Atlantic will enable passengers to stream live sports, shop online, and communicate with friends and family in real-time. Fitzpatrick said, "Together with Starlink, we are delighted to provide our guests with the best connectivity in the skies." The announcement comes as part of Virgin Atlantic's ongoing fleet transformation process.
Fleet upgrade
Virgin Atlantic confirms $17B aircraft order
Virgin Atlantic has confirmed a $17 billion order for seven A330-900neos. By 2028, the airline plans to operate a next-generation fleet of 45 aircraft. The introduction of free Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire fleet is a major step in this transformation process, and highlights the airline's commitment to enhancing customer experience with improved connectivity services.