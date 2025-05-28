What's the story

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX, has claimed that his Starship spacecraft could reach Mars in just six months.

The ambitious plan hinges on launching during specific planetary alignments that occur every 26 months.

These "oppositions" are when Earth is positioned between the Sun and Mars, bringing the two planets closer together.

NASA confirmed that such oppositions occur every 26 months. In 2005, Earth and Mars were just 70.3 million kilometers apart during one such event.