Soon, cancer-fighting cells could be engineered inside our bodies
What's the story
In the 1990s, when Bruce Levine and his colleagues first explored engineering immune cells to fight cancer, the scientific community was skeptical.
Yet, decades later, CAR T cell therapy stands as one of the most powerful tools in the oncologist's arsenal, especially for blood cancers.
Now, in a major breakthrough, scientists are looking at the possibility of developing CAR T cells inside the human body to make cancer treatment more accessible.
Therapy development
The process and challenges of CAR T cell therapy
CAR T cell therapy involves taking immune cells from a patient's blood and genetically modifying them in a lab to add a special receptor called a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR).
These modified cells are then multiplied into millions, frozen, and sent back to the hospital for infusion into the patient.
Currently, this process is expensive and time-consuming, with a single dose costing around $500,000.
Alternative strategy
In-vivo approach: A new approach
To overcome these challenges, some biotech companies are exploring the in-vivo approach of modifying T cells inside the body.
By delivering the gene for the CAR protein through a specially designed vector, these in-vivo therapies could be mass-produced and stored, ready for immediate use.
This approach promises to reduce both the time and cost of treatment dramatically, potentially making CAR T therapy accessible to a much broader population.
Production hurdles
Technical hurdles and innovations
Engineering T cells within the body presents unique challenges, particularly in targeting the right cells without affecting others.
Companies are developing vectors that recognize proteins unique to T cells or that target multiple receptors simultaneously for greater precision.
These innovations aim to replicate the effectiveness of ex-vivo therapies while streamlining delivery and minimizing side effects.
However, some studies have shown that these therapies can lead to secondary cancers and may trigger an intense immune response known as cytokine release syndrome.
Industry interest
Who is leading the charge?
The in-vivo CAR T method has attracted some of the field's most influential figures.
Capstan Therapeutics, co-founded by CAR T pioneers and mRNA vaccine Nobel laureate Drew Weissman, is exclusively focused on this technology.
Other major players include Azalea Therapeutics, co-founded by CRISPR Nobel winner Jennifer Doudna.
Big pharma firms like AstraZeneca, which recently invested up to $1 billion in Belgium-based EsoBiotec after its first human trial launch, are also active in this field.
Future
In-vivo CAR T therapy could change cancer treatment forever
Human trials for in vivo CAR T therapies are just beginning, but the excitement in the scientific community is palpable.
If these therapies prove both safe and effective, they could fundamentally change how cancer and other immune-related diseases are treated, challenging the current paradigm.
A research firm estimates that the CAR T therapy market, valued at around US$11 billion this year, could grow to nearly US$190 billion by 2034.