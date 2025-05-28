You may be able to log into apps using ChatGPT
What's the story
OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence company led by Sam Altman, is exploring a new feature that would let users sign into third-party apps using their ChatGPT account.
The move comes as part of the company's efforts to expand its services beyond AI chat tools.
A new webpage published by OpenAI reveals that it is seeking developer interest in integrating this feature into various external applications.
Market positioning
Potential competition with tech giants
The proposed "Sign in with ChatGPT" feature would directly compete with established identity services like Google Sign-In, Apple ID, and Microsoft Account.
These platforms already offer fast and secure authentication across the web.
By introducing this new facility, OpenAI could create an ecosystem around ChatGPT accounts, potentially paving the way for deeper AI integration in consumer apps such as online shopping and social media.
Growth strategy
OpenAI's user base and future plans
With ChatGPT now boasting roughly 600 million monthly active users, OpenAI is in a strong position to introduce this new service.
The firm had earlier hinted at this direction in 2023, indicating a broader consumer play was on the horizon for 2024.
Now, as it actively promotes developer previews of the feature, its rollout seems imminent.
Early adoption
Incentives for 'Sign in with ChatGPT'
Earlier this month, OpenAI unveiled a developer preview of "Sign in with ChatGPT" via its open-source Codex CLI tool.
The feature allowed developers to link their ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro accounts with their OpenAI API accounts.
As an incentive for early adopters, OpenAI provided API credits: $5 for Plus users and $50 for Pro ones.
Expansion efforts
OpenAI's developer interest form and future plans
OpenAI has published a developer interest form, inviting apps with user bases ranging from under 1,000 weekly users to over 100 million, to take part.
The form asks developers how they monetize their AI features and if they use OpenAI's API.
While an official launch date isn't confirmed yet, OpenAI's efforts suggest that the company is positioning ChatGPT as more than just a chatbot.