Mondays may seriously mess with your health, study says

A recent study by the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has revealed a link between anxiety over Mondays and elevated levels of cortisol, a stress hormone. The connection was found to continue even after retirement. Although correlation does not imply causation, increased cortisol levels are closely associated with health risks. This could explain why a 2005 meta-analysis found up to a 19% rise in cardiovascular events on Mondays compared to other days.

Context Why does this story matter? Cortisol naturally spikes in the morning, and study shows the levels are even higher on Mondays, likely due to anticipation of the workweek ahead. What's more concerning is that this stress pattern doesn't stop after retirement. The so-called "Monday effect" appears to be hardwired into our routine, possibly built up over years of associating the start of the week with pressure, deadlines, and responsibility. The elevated cortisol level is more than just a mental strain, it's tied to physical health.

Research details Analyzing data of 3,511 adults aged 50 and above In the study, the research team analyzed 3,511 adults aged 50 and above who were part of the English Longitudinal Study of Aging (ELSA). Participants reported their anxiety levels on different weekdays, while hair samples were taken to measure cortisol levels. The results showed that those who felt particularly anxious on Mondays had about 23% higher cortisol levels than those who felt anxious on other days.

Health implications Chronic stress can lead to cardiovascular issues The study's findings suggest that Monday anxiety could impact the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, the body's primary stress management system. However, chronic stress can overstimulate this system and lead to immune system issues, metabolic diseases such as cancer or diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. This could explain the previously observed rise in cardiovascular events on Mondays.