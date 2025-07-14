Chinese military won't use US tech, says NVIDIA CEO

NVIDIA 's CEO Jensen Huang has said that the US government need not worry about the Chinese military using his company's products to enhance their capabilities. The statement comes amid rising concerns in Washington over technology exports to China. Recently, a bipartisan pair of US senators has cautioned Huang over his planned visit to China. Huang says that the Chinese military would steer clear of US tech due to the risks involved.

Tech dependency 'We don't have to worry about it' In an interview on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS, Huang said, "We don't have to worry about it." He emphasized that the Chinese military "simply can't rely on it," adding that its use could be limited at any time. This statement comes as a response to fears in Washington over national security risks posed by the unrestricted use of advanced components.

Trade impact Views on US tech export restrictions to China Huang has previously criticized the US government's strategy of restricting technology exports to China. He argues that such measures will only help China develop its own advanced technologies, eventually competing with those of the US. Despite losing billions in revenue due to these restrictions, Huang believes American companies should be allowed to sell their products in China, the world's largest semiconductor market.