Musk will implement THIS change if appointed in Trump's administration
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he wants to cut the US government's red tape, if he gets a position in the administration and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has clinched a historic win. Speaking at a session with political commentator Tucker Carlson, Musk said he wants to help Trump build a more efficient government. "We've got a gigantic bureaucracy, we've got overregulation. We need to let the builders of America build," Musk said.
Musk's financial support for Trump's campaign
Musk, a staunch Trump supporter, has reportedly donated over $119 million to Trump's political action committee. The body is tasked with raising funds to support election campaigns. Musk spent election night in Florida with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, celebrating the Republican presidential candidate's victory. Election trends provided by AFP indicate a favorable outcome for Trump, who leads with 267 electoral votes as of 2:31 pm, just shy of three more.
Trump's lead against Harris in 2024 election
In the 2024 presidential race, Trump has led the race against Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The Republicans also regained control of the Senate for the first time in four years after key victories in West Virginia, Ohio, and Nebraska. Trump is set to make history as the only president to have been impeached twice and win a second non-consecutive term after a criminal conviction.