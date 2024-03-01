Next Article

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail in 2019

Florida to release Jeffrey Epstein's grand jury report

By Riya Baibhawi 06:04 pm Mar 01, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Florida is set to unveil grand jury proceedings from Jeffrey Epstein's 2006 sexual abuse case. Almost a decade after the trial, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to release grand jury records, deeming it "long overdue." He also urged President Joe Biden to disclose records from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)'s Epstein investigation. To recall, Epstein was found dead in 2019, in a Manhattan jail where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The infamous court trials of the multimillionaire financier have made headlines globally. Epstein was found guilty of recruiting young girls for abuse at his homes in New York and Palm Beach. He was indicted in 2007, but he ultimately got just 13 months in a county jail, because of a deal signed by US attorney Alexander Acosta, who would later become secretary of labor under ex-President Donald Trump. This makes the release of the grand jury proceedings from 2006 crucial.

Allegations

Grand jury records expected in July

The Florida grand jury records will be accessible when the law takes effect in July. Over 10 years ago, a Palm Beach County grand jury examined allegations that Epstein sexually abused teenage girls and young women at his estate. The grand jury eventually issued a single charge of soliciting prostitution. After a federal investigation, Epstein pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in state court and received a light sentence, serving only 13 months in prison with a work release arrangement.

Twitter Post

Public deserves to know the truth: Governor DeSantis

Statement

Victims hope for answers from grand jury report

Several of Epstein's victims attended the bill signing with Governor DeSantis. Haley Robson, who was 16 when she started working for Epstein, hopes that the grand jury report's release will provide her answers. "Why was Epstein given such grace and mercy for his inhumane crimes? Why were we outed in the media and treated so poorly?" she questioned.

2006 abuse trials

What do we know about 2006 trials

In 2005, police in Florida's Palm Beach began investigating Epstein after a parent reported that he had sexually abused her stepdaughter. It snowballed into a 2006 court trial related to Epstein's abuse of dozens of underage girls. The case was eventually referred to the FBI, and in 2008, after years of investigation and legal push and pull, Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of solicitation of prostitution and procurement of minors for prostitution in a deal with federal prosecutors.

Epstein

Who was Jeffrey Epstein

The multimillionaire was the subject of public fascination, conspiracy theory and outrage. He briefly attended Cooper Union and New York University before beginning his career as a math teacher in 1974 at the Dalton School. After two years, he moved to investment banking with Bear Stearns, led by CEO Alan Greenberg. In 1988, he established J Epstein & Company, a financial management firm that only accepted clients with at least $1 billion in assets.