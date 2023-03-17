India

Pune: Autorickshaw driver booked for forcibly kissing woman passenger

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 17, 2023, 04:03 pm 1 min read

The Maharashtra Police on Thursday booked an autorickshaw driver in Pune for allegedly molesting and kissing an 18-year-old girl, reported Indian Express. According to the police, the driver has not been arrested yet. Notably, the victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the driver, following which the accused was booked under stalking and sexual harassment charges.

Driver held hand, touched inappropriately: Victim

As per the complaint, the girl got into the autorickshaw at around 5 pm. On their way, the driver allegedly touched her inappropriately. He then parked the autorickshaw on the roadside to forcibly kiss her. The victim managed to get out of the vehicle, following which the driver saved a mobile number under the name "Sachin" on her phone and left the scene.