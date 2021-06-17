Missing father a suspect in Pune double murder case

Police found the bodies of mother and son in different parts of the city

A day after a 35-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son were found murdered in different areas of Pune, police has formed multiple teams to probe the case. The father of the child is still missing and his involvement in the murders is being probed. "We have formed several teams to investigate the double murder," Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

Suspect

Search teams have been formed to trace the father

The body of the child was found in the Katraj area on Tuesday evening while the woman's body was found on Saswad-Jejuri road in the Saswad area on the morning of the same day. Search teams have been formed to trace the man and police says they have a few leads. An investigation is on to find out the cause behind the murders.

Issue

The boy was suffering from a developmental disorder

Senior inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, where the case related to the child's murder has been lodged, said prima-facie the father's role in the case was suspected. The couple was apparently worried as the boy was suffering from Global Developmental Delay, a cognitive disorder, and was under treatment. The family's relatives are on the way to Pune from Madhya Pradesh.

Background

The man had been taking them out for daily trips

The man, who works in a private firm, had hired an SUV and had been taking his family out for daily trips since June 11. Police believes that on June 14 they went out on one such trip to Saswad, where the woman's boy was found. He then supposedly went to Katraj with his son, the same place the boy's body was found.

Car

He left car in Market Yard, switched off his phone

The man later went to the Market Yard area and abandoned the car on June 15 early morning. He switched off his mobile phone after leaving the car in the Market Yard area, a senior official from Saswad Police Station said. After tracing the car to Market Yard, police found iron pipes in the car and blood on the backseat.

Information

Rental company provided details about car's location at different times

The rental company has provided the police with all the information about its location at different times. Post-mortem reports suggest that the woman was assaulted while the boy died due to strangulation.