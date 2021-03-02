A man who was briefly jailed in a molestation case in 2018 allegedly shot dead the father of the victim on Monday in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in the Naujarpur village of the Sasni Police station area of Hathras district. Reportedly, one person from the family of the accused, Gaurav Sharma, has been arrested in the case so far. Here are more details.

Details Heated argument between two families led to shooting: Police

According to the Hathras Police, an argument had broken out between the victim's and Sharma's families outside a temple at 4:30 pm on Monday. As the argument became heated, the victim's father was shot and he died on the way to the hospital. Sharma was jailed for a month in 2018 for allegedly molesting the victim and he has been out on bail since.

Police's statement Both families were hostile to each other: Hathras Police chief

Hathras Police chief Vineet Jaiswal said both families were hostile to each other since the molestation case was filed. Sharma's wife and aunt had encountered the victim and her sister at the temple and an argument had followed, he said. When Sharma and the victim's father intervened, the former called some of his aides, shot the man, and fled the scene, he added.

Victim's statement First he molested me; now he's shot my father: Victim

According to NDTV, the victim told reporters, "Please give me justice. First, he molested me and now he has shot my father," adding that Sharma used to threaten them. She said, at the temple, Sharma's family was "passing comments" on her and her sister. She and her sister then left and went to their fields where their father was harvesting potatoes, she said.

Quote '4-5 people came and shot my father'