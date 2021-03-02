-
Uttar Pradesh: Molestation accused kills victim's father in HathrasLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 04:49 pm
-
A man who was briefly jailed in a molestation case in 2018 allegedly shot dead the father of the victim on Monday in Uttar Pradesh.
The incident occurred in the Naujarpur village of the Sasni Police station area of Hathras district.
Reportedly, one person from the family of the accused, Gaurav Sharma, has been arrested in the case so far.
Here are more details.
-
-
Details
Heated argument between two families led to shooting: Police
-
According to the Hathras Police, an argument had broken out between the victim's and Sharma's families outside a temple at 4:30 pm on Monday.
As the argument became heated, the victim's father was shot and he died on the way to the hospital.
Sharma was jailed for a month in 2018 for allegedly molesting the victim and he has been out on bail since.
-
Police's statement
Both families were hostile to each other: Hathras Police chief
-
Hathras Police chief Vineet Jaiswal said both families were hostile to each other since the molestation case was filed.
Sharma's wife and aunt had encountered the victim and her sister at the temple and an argument had followed, he said.
When Sharma and the victim's father intervened, the former called some of his aides, shot the man, and fled the scene, he added.
-
Victim's statement
First he molested me; now he's shot my father: Victim
-
According to NDTV, the victim told reporters, "Please give me justice. First, he molested me and now he has shot my father," adding that Sharma used to threaten them.
She said, at the temple, Sharma's family was "passing comments" on her and her sister.
She and her sister then left and went to their fields where their father was harvesting potatoes, she said.
-
Quote
'4-5 people came and shot my father'
-
"These people reached there, too, and (Sharma) started commenting on me again," she said, "My father then made them leave. They threatened us before leaving. Two hours later, around 3:30 pm, he came with a car and about four-five people came and shot my father."