At least 17 people were killed on Sunday as the roof of a building in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh collapsed, officials said. The incident occurred at a cremation ground when people were taking shelter from the rain. Reportedly, the roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Most of those killed were relatives of a man who was being cremated on the grounds.

Incident Tragic incident occurred during funeral

According to Hindustan Times, roughly 100 people were attending the funeral procession of a local resident of Dayanand Colony. News18 identified the deceased as Ram Dhan. The heavy rainfall caused the roof to collapse. While many managed to escape, a few were trapped under the debris, HT reported. Notably, the building was not old, however, the area was prone to waterlogging, the report added.

Details 17 dead, 38 rescued so far

The Divisional Commissioner of Meerut, Anita C Meshram, told ANI, "17 people have died so far while 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar." The police and administrative officials reached the spot and initiated a rescue mission for those trapped under the debris. The injured were then admitted to the Ghaziabad District Hospital, HT reported.

Government Adityanath announces Rs. 2 lakh assistance for kin of deceased