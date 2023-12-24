Didn't ask for ceasefire: Biden after call with Netanyahu

1/5

World 2 min read

Didn't ask for ceasefire: Biden after call with Netanyahu

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:04 pm Dec 24, 202303:04 pm

Joe Biden said he didn't ask for ceasefire in Gaza during call with Benjamin Netanyahu

United States (US) President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure the protection of civilian lives and humanitarian aid workers in Gaza amid the war with Hamas. They spoke on the phone following a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian assistance on Friday. However, Biden clarified that he didn't ask Netanyahu for a ceasefire, per AFP.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The war in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip began on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed about 1,200 Israelis and abducted approximately 240 hostages during cross-border operations in Israel. In response, the Jewish country launched a multi-pronged military offensive in Gaza, killing over 20,000 Palestinians so far. The conflict has also triggered a major humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

3/5

Biden emphasized need to protect civilians: White House

In a statement, the White House said, "The president emphasized the critical need to protect the civilian population, including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting." Moreover, Biden told the media that he "did not ask for a ceasefire" during his "private conversation" with Netanyahu. The two leaders reportedly also talked about the goals of Israel's military campaign and work toward securing the release of hostages.

4/5

UN resolution calls for more aid, but not ceasefire

Meanwhile, the UN resolution, approved after days of diplomatic negotiations, managed to avoid a US veto by not explicitly demanding a ceasefire. However, both the US and Russia chose to abstain from voting. The resolution puts more pressure on Israel to allow increased humanitarian access and gives the UN a larger role in coordinating aid delivery to Gaza. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that a "humanitarian ceasefire" was crucial for aid to be effectively distributed.

5/5

Israel used 2,000-pound bombs in Gaza: Report

Meanwhile, a recent report said Israel allegedly used one of its biggest, most destructive bombs in areas designated "safe" for civilians in the Gaza Strip during the first six weeks of its war against Hamas. According to The New York Times, Israel used 2,000-pound (907kg) bombs in a southern Gaza area where civilians were urged to flee earlier. Experts say Western militaries use bombs of this size but are rarely dropped in "densely populated areas anymore," per experts.