Only dialogue can settle differences: India on Russia's Ukrainian annexation

Oct 01, 2022

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment for peace and dialogue process.

India chose to abstain on a draft resolution presented to the UN Security Council (UNSC) denouncing Russia's "illegal referenda" and annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Despite 10 nations voting in favor, Russia vetoed the motion while India, China, Gabon, and Brazil abstained. Meanwhile, India's representative at UNSC stated that only dialogue could resolve disagreements and demanded an immediate end to violence.

Context Why does this story matter?

Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the US and several European countries had been persuading India to not have trade relations with Russia, since it defies the sanctions enforced by them on Russia.

It was a call for India to take sides in the conflict, while India maintained its policy of non-alignment.

Notably, amid skyrocketing prices of crude oil, Russia had offered deep discounts to India.

Details What happened at the UNSC on Friday?

The United States and Albania submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on Friday against Russia's intention to annex Ukrainian areas. The resolution condemned Russia's referendums and its annexation of four Ukrainian areas. According to PTI, India refrained from voting on the resolution but urged for an immediate end of violence in Ukraine and the resumption of the negotiation process.

Statement What did India's representative say?

"We urge that all efforts are made by concerned sides for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj. "The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open. Escalation of rhetoric or tensions is in no one's interest," she said.

#IndiainUNSC 🇮🇳



"Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. The path to #peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open.."

Quote PM Modi's message regarding peace and dialogue over Ukraine

Kamboj also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of peace and dialogue regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis. "Prime Minister Modi has unequivocally conveyed this in his discussions with world leaders, including with the Presidents of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and so has our External Affairs Minister (EAM) in his recent engagements at United Nations General Assembly during High-Level Week," she said.

Details What does Russia's referendum say?

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia over a month after issuing a referendum about the same. The announcement came a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed any annexation of a nation by the use of force as a violation of the Principles of the UN Charter and international law.