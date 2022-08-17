Lifestyle

5 must-read books by George Orwell

If you are interested in politics and culture, these books are for you.

Popularly known for his poetry, novels, literary critiques, and essays on issues of language, literature, culture, and politics, George Orwell is one of the most influential authors of the 20th century. Besides fighting against totalitarianism and social injustice, Orwell has also critically influenced our contemporary conception of reality. Here are five must-read books by the author born in India and brought up in England.

Political satire 'Animal Farm'

Published in 1945, this timeless classic by Orwell is a political satire that deals with the corruption of socialist ideals in the Soviet Union, a totalitarian system, and Joseph Stalin's tyranny. The story revolves around an animal group led by pigs protesting their exploitation by humans. In the end, the pigs turn heartless and establish a tyrannical system just like humans.

Dystopian fiction '1984'

Published in 1949, this dystopian social science fiction revolves around the themes of censorship, freedom, and propaganda explored through the motives and control of Big Brother. The story is about Winston Smith, a low-ranking member of the Party who is forced to conform to the Party standards. With the Party's leader Big Brother controlling people's lives, Winston wishes to rebel against the rules.

Autobiographical novel 'Homage to Catalonia'

Published in 1938, this autobiographical novel talks about Orwell's personal experiences in Spain, fighting in the Spanish Civil War for the POUM militia of the Republican army. Originally, Orwell went to Spain to report on the conflict but ended up volunteering, eventually getting charged with treason. The story shows how Orwell kept on fighting for the workers' cause despite risking his life.

Corruption 'A Clergyman's Daughter'

Published in 1935, A Clergyman's Daughter revolves around the story of Dorothy Hare, the daughter of a widowed religious priest, whose life turns upside down after she suffers an attack of amnesia. Suddenly, Dorothy finds herself lost in London with no place to stay. The story revolves around how she struggles to reassemble her life while encountering several issues, including societal inequities and corruption.

Nostalgia and memory 'Coming Up For Air'

Published in 1939, this novel taps into the themes of war, conformity, nostalgia, memory, and loss. The story revolves around a 45-year-old husband, father, and insurance salesman George Bowling who envisages World War I. He tries to escape his dreary life and visits his hometown in Lower Binfield to discover the changes that have come over it. Check out more such book recommendations.