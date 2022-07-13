Career

What is SAT? Format, eligibility, fees, and more details

What is SAT? Format, eligibility, fees, and more details

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 13, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

The Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) is held for students aspiring to study in US and Canadian universities and colleges (Photo Credit: Flickr).

The Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) is held by the College Board of the US for students aspiring to study in American and Canadian universities and colleges. Most US colleges require SAT scores for admission to undergraduate courses. Candidates are also awarded scholarships on the basis of their SAT scores. It is held five times a year in India. Here's everything to know about SAT.

Format What is the format of SAT?

The SAT exam consists of three writing sections, including one optional essay, three evidence-based reading sections, and three mathematics sections, totaling 155 questions. The duration of the exam is three hours with an additional time of 50 minutes for those who have opted for the essay. To note, SAT has a maximum total score of 1600.

Eligibility Who is eligible for the SAT exam?

There are no specific eligibility criteria for candidates wishing to take the SAT exam. Also, there is no fixed minimum or maximum age requirement to appear for it. Interestingly, a candidate can take the exam as many times as they want. Although it is not specified, a student should either be completing or have completed their high school successfully to go for higher education.

Fees What about the fees for SAT?

The fee for appearing for the SAT in India is $55 plus a Non-US Regional Fee of $49. So, the total fee is $104. However, the fee for candidates who are taking the SAT with the optional essay test is $68 plus the Non-US Regional Fee, amounting to $117. Candidates are refunded $10 in case of cancellation before five days of the test.

About What are the career options after taking SAT?

The SAT allows students to pursue higher education in colleges/universities in the US and Canada in various fields of study. Students with good scores can join esteemed institutions like the University of Chicago, Cornell University, New York University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Yale University, etc. Some Indian universities—like Ashoka University, Shiv Nadar University, SRM Institute of Science and Technology—accept SAT scores too.