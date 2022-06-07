India

IIT Madras launches 'Out of the Box Thinking' mathematical course

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 07, 2022, 12:32 pm 3 min read

Interested students can register for this 'Out of the Box Thinking' course on the official website of IIT Madras before June 24, 2022.

Starting from July 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) will offer a new mathematics course titled "Out of the Box Thinking." The institute's groundbreaking initiative aims to reach nearly one million college and school students, along with working professionals and researchers. This new course will be offered free of charge, taught online, and anyone can enroll. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Candidates will learn how to solve problems by "using reasoning that is not immediately obvious and involving ideas that may not be obtainable by using only traditional step-by-step logic," explained Professor Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

"In this course, such thinking is emphasized through rediscovering the known and unknown facts of mathematics logically with an interesting broader perception of the manner of doing it."

Statement Statement on the introduction of the new course

"This course is first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the days to come. It will greatly benefit...students, especially those residing in rural India," Kamakoti stated. "The course will present multiple approaches to problem-solving, debunking a myth that problem-solving is only for a select few. It will introduce new techniques...preparing users to face real-life projects with confidence," the IIT-M director added.

Details Details about the new course

The course will teach students from India and other countries about various approaches to problem-solving. The registration process started on Monday (June 6) and will end on June 24, as per the institute. The first batch is set to begin on July 1, 2022. The cost of the course will be borne by IIT Madras's Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Those interested can apply at https://pravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking.html.

Exam What about certification and exam?

The students' grade certification will be handled by the same foundation—IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a Section 8 company of IIT Madras, but only for those who pay a "nominal fee." According to the institute, the final exam will be proctored and held at locations across India. Students, professionals, and researchers will also have easy access to the course's four graded independent levels.

Teacher Who will teach the course?

The course will be instructed by Sadagopan Rajesh, Founder-Director of the Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences. Over the past three decades, he taught mathematics to a wide range of students at the school and college levels. He has also conducted nurture programs for elementary and secondary school students, instilling in them a passion for problem-solving and paving the way for mathematical and other olympiads.

Teacher's view Approaching math with analytical reasoning to broaden thinking: Rajesh

Rajesh also spoke about the new math course. "If we approach mathematics with discipline and passion, not necessarily in a formal way but realize the subject with more logical and analytical reasoning, we can broaden our thinking," he said. "The important output is the development of skills which are essential to fit and effectively contribute in a rapidly changing technological world," Rajesh added.