Meet Sneha Pareek, only girl among 2022 JEE Main Session-1 toppers

Sneha Pareek has created history by becoming the only second girl student to score a perfect 300 score in JEE Main.

Sneha Pareek of Assam's Guwahati emerged as the only girl among the 14 2022 JEE Main Session 1 toppers who received a perfect score. She also made history by becoming only the second girl to score a perfect 300/300 in JEE Main. Following the result announcement on Monday, Pareek said she was keen on studying engineering and was completely focused on clearing the exam.

Context Why does this story matter?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the much-awaited results of the 2022 Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 1 for Paper 1 on Monday.

Candidates can now check and download their JEE Main scorecard on the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Over one lakh applicants enrolled for the JEE Main Session 1, which was reportedly held in 501 locations across India and 22 cities abroad.

Details Pareek won't take Session 2, is preparing for JEE Advanced

"I studied for around 12 to 13 hours daily and dedicated myself to JEE preparation more than the board exams," Pareek was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The 18-year-old is currently awaiting the CBSE Class 12 board exam results. Pareek also stated that she will not take the Session 2 of JEE Main in 2022 and will instead prepare for JEE Advanced.

Quote 'I will opt for IIT-Bombay': Pareek

She desires to pursue BTech in Computer Science but has no preference among the IITs. "All the IITs are coveted...represented by remarkable faculty...I am willing to join any IIT that offers my desired course. If it comes as a preferred choice, I will opt for IIT-Bombay," Pareek stated. Her approach for JEE Advanced will be similar to her JEE Main strategy—extensively practicing mock tests.

JEE Preparation Details regarding her JEE preparation, her background

Pareekprepared for JEE Main by following the coaching notes provided by Guwahati's Allen Career Institute. Besides, she followed HC Verma's books for physics and Sudarshan Guha's books for chemistry. Notably, Pareek, a bright student, scored a 95% in Class 10 and is a Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholar. Her father Rajiv Pareek is a businessman, while her mother Sarita Pareek is a homemaker.

Fact Pareek didn't go to Kota, prepared for JEE in Guwahati

In contrast to the majority of IIT aspirants who move to Rajasthan's Kota for JEE preparation, Pareek remained in Guwahati to stay close to her family. "I had heard stories of students experiencing loneliness during their preparation at Kota. I didn't want to go through the same. Staying close to the family was a great mental support and morale booster," the topper reportedly stated.