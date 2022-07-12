Career

Bank PO Exams: Everything about format, eligibility, fees, more details

Jul 12, 2022

The Bank PO Exams are held for graduates looking for a job in the banking sector.

Becoming a Bank Probationary Officer (Bank PO) is a lucrative career option in India. The most common PO exams are those conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and the State Bank of India (SBI). They are a vital part of the recruitment process for numerous leading banks in India. Here is everything to know about bank PO exams.

Format What is the format of bank PO exams?

Typically, bank PO exams comprise three phases: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview. The SBI PO exam also consists of a Group Discussion. The Preliminary Exam tests the English language, reasoning ability, and quantitative aptitude. The duration is 60 minutes. The Main Exam covers general reasoning, English language, banking awareness, computer aptitude, general economy, and data analysis and interpretation. The duration is 180 minutes.

Eligibility Who is eligible for bank PO exams?

Age limit: Candidates must be aged 20-30 years. SC/ST, ex-servicemen, and Jammu and Kashmir quota candidates have five-year relaxation; OBC applicants get three years. Nationality: Indians, Nepalese, and Bhutanese are eligible. Tibetan refugees who permanently settled here before 1962 and Persons of Indian Origin from Pakistan, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and listed East African nations. A graduate degree from a recognized university is required.

Data Application fee for the PO exams

For SBI PO Exam, the application fee is reportedly Rs. 750 for General/OBS/EWS category candidates; SC/ST/PwD applicants aren't required to pay any fee. For IBPS PO Exam, General/OBC aspirants are needed to pay a Rs. 850 application fee while SC/ST/PwD candidates must pay Rs. 175.

Career Options What are the career options after bank PO exams?

This is a specific exam and candidates who pass this examination are eligible for Bank PO jobs in various leading banks like SBI, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, and many more. Besides attractive pay packages, there are several additional benefits of becoming a bank probationary officer like getting concessions on loans, house rent allowance, medical allowance, travel allowance, etc.