ISRO completes hot‑fire tests for Gaganyaan propulsion system

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has conducted two successful hot tests of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS). The tests were conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. They were aimed at validating the configuration and performance of this key component for India's first human spaceflight mission scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Test details Both tests were successful The first hot test lasted for 30 seconds, while the second one was a longer 100-second trial. ISRO confirmed that both tests were successful and the propulsion system worked exactly as predicted in pre-test analyzes. A key highlight of the second test was that all 16 Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters and five Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines operated simultaneously in steady-state and pulsed modes.

System specifications SMPS to handle orbital maneuvers and emergency abort operations The SMPS is a crucial part of the Gaganyaan Orbital Module, responsible for orbital maneuvers and emergency abort operations. It comprises five LAM engines, each generating 440 Newtons of thrust, and 16 RCS thrusters delivering 100 Newtons each. The successful testing and robust design of this system are vital to ensure crew safety and mission success.