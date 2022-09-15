Technology

Gaganyaan: India's first manned space mission likely in 2024

Gaganyaan's first test flight will take place this year (Photo credit: Twitter/All India Radio News)

Gaganyaan, India's first manned mission to space, is expected to be launched in 2024, said the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh. The mission, which was set for a 2022 lift-off, has been delayed due to COVID-19. The first test flight of the mission is scheduled to happen this year. It will simulate an abort scenario.

Gaganyaan is seen as the next step in India's indigenous space program. Apart from demonstrating India's ability to undertake human flights to low-Earth orbit (LEO), this mission has several other tangible and intangible benefits.

It will set the wheel turning for a sustained and affordable space and robotic program. It will also help in our future space endeavors, including sample returns and planetary explorations.

The first test flight of the Gaganyaan mission will be launched this year to an altitude of 15km. Scientists will perform an abort simulation to ensure the return of the capsule using parachutes. It will be followed by a second test flight with a female-looking humanoid, Vyommitra. The second orbital test flight will also undergo a similar abort scenario but at a higher altitude.

The outcome of the two orbital test flights will determine whether the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the mission in 2024 or not. The space agency has already selected four Air Force pilots as the potential crew. They have also undergone basic training in Russia. Out of the four, at least two will be sent to the LEO in 2024.

ISRO is not leaving any stone unturned in its preparation for the Gaganyaan mission. The agency is now looking to kick-start the next leg of crew training with the help of simulators. It has floated a global tender to acquire a dynamic simulator for training the potential crew. The simulator will be used to familiarize astronauts with the crew module, orientations, and different phases.

Gaganyaan mission was set to be launched this year to celebrate India's 76th Independence Day. However, the COVID-19 pandemic appeared as a roadblock in the mission's progress. "The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the training of astronauts in Russia as well as India," said the minister. The total cost of the Gaganyaan program would be around Rs. 9,023 crore.