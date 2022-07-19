Sports

Asian Games set to start in September 2023

Asian Games set to start in September 2023

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 19, 2022, 06:16 pm 2 min read

China continues to battle COVID-19

The Asian Games which have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic will start in September next year. The 19th edition of the Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8 in 2023. The event was originally scheduled to be held in September this year, but organizers in May postponed the same. Here's more.

Games COVID-19 had forced OCA to post the Asian Games

In May, the Olympic Council of Asia announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed. China was battling a resurgence of COVID-19 and therefore the dates were pushed back. Hangzhou had endured a months-long lockdown earlier this year as part of the ruling Communist Party's zero-tolerance approach towards COVID.

As per The Indian Express, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) executive committee held a meeting and it was decided to postpone the Games. 2023 is a packed calendar year where 2024 Olympic qualification events for all sports will be held. The OCA and the Asian Games organizers therefore did not immediately announce new dates for the Games after deciding to postpone the same.

Situation Games got postponed considering the pandemic situation

A statement released by the OCA in May said the new dates will be agreed upon and announced between concerned bodies in the near future. It added that HAGOC (Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee) has been very well prepared to deliver the Games on time. The decision to postpone the Games was taken by all the stakeholders after carefully considering the pandemic situation.

Coronavirus China grappling with COVID-19

China is still grappling with the effects of COVID-19. As per reports, cases in China jumped to almost 700 on July 19, with more infectious strains of the virus continuing to test the country. This tally of close to 700 is the highest recorded in a single day since May 2022. A zero strategy toward COVID-19 requires mass testing, lockdowns, and travel restrictions.