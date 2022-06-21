India

COVID-19: India logs 9,923 fresh cases, 17 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 21, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.61%.

India on Tuesday reported over 9,900 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of nearly 3,000 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 79,313, which accounts for 0.18% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 9,923 fresh cases and 17 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.61%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, both active caseload and weekly positivity rate recorded an increase on Tuesday.

Among states/UTs, Kerala added the most number of daily cases to the tally on Monday.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

This comes after it recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 7,293 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,33,19,396 COVID-19 cases until Tuesday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,890. With 7,293 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,27,15,193. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 2.55% and 2.67%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 2,354 new cases and 1,485 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 530 new cases and 637 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 686 fresh infections and 257 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,060 new cases and 1,221 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 2,609 new cases and 2,286 recoveries on Monday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 196 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Tuesday morning, India administered over 196.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 90.72 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 101.49 crore people have received at least one dose. On Tuesday alone, India administered over 7.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 2:30 pm, including over 4.35 lakh second doses and more than 83,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Data 4.06 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Further, India has administered over 4.06 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Tuesday, over 1.23 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years and more than 1.06 lakh people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 2:30 pm.