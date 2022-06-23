India

COVID-19: India logs 13,313 fresh cases, 38 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 23, 2022, 12:19 pm 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.60%.

India on Thursday reported over 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of over 1,000 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 83,990, which accounts for 0.19% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 13,313 fresh cases and 38 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.60%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, both daily and weekly positivity rate recorded a decline on Thursday.

Among states/UTs, Kerala added the most number of daily cases to the tally.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

This comes after it recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 10,972 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,33,47,597 COVID-19 cases until Wednesday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,941. With 10,972 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,27,36,027. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 2.03% and 2.81%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 3,260 new cases and 3,333 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 676 new cases and 804 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 771 fresh infections and 459 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 928 new cases and 1,466 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 3,890 new cases and 3,172 recoveries on Wednesday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 196 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Thursday morning, India administered over 196.51 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 90.86 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 101.52 crore people have received at least one dose. On Thursday alone, India administered more than 1.29 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over 73,000 second doses and over 12,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Data 4.13 crore precautionary doses administered

Furthermore, India has administered over 4.13 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Thursday, over 25,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and more than 20,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.

Recent news Centre concerned over increasing COVID-19 cases in 5 states

The Centre is reportedly concerned over rising COVID-19 cases in five states, namely Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The 'growth factor' in daily Covid-19 cases over last fortnight is estimated to be above six in Tamil Nadu and over four in both Delhi and UP. The same is more than three in both Haryana and Telangana.