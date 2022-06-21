Sports

Ashwin misses England flight after testing COVID-19 positive: Details here

Ashwin misses England flight after testing COVID-19 positive: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 21, 2022, 09:36 am 2 min read

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, he did not travel with the Indian team to England for the impending Edgbaston Test, starting July 1. As per PTI, Ashwin is in isolation at the moment and will join the squad after meeting protocol requirements. Meanwhile, the rest of the Indian side left for England on June 16. Here are further details.

Information Ashwin tested COVID-19 positive before departure

A BCCI source informed about the status of Ashwin. "Ashwin hasn't traveled with the squad to the UK as he has tested positive for COVID-19 before departure," they told PTI. "But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1. However, he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire."

Ashwin Second-most wickets for India in Test cricket

Ashwin has been India's frontline off-spinner in Test cricket since his debut (November 2011). Earlier this year, he surpassed legend Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. The former now owns 442 scalps, the eighth-most in Test cricket, at an incredible average of 24.13. Ashwin is India's highest wicket-taker (Tests) among off-spinners. The tally includes the best match haul of 13/140.

Do you know? Fourth Indian to take 400 Test wickets

In 2021, Ashwin became only the fourth Indian to take 400 wickets in Test cricket. The Indian off-spinner reached the landmark in 77 Tests, the quickest among Indians. He took nine years and 110 days to take 400 wickets in the format.

Schedule A look at India's schedule

A second-string Indian side would travel to Ireland to play two T20Is. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian side there. Besides, the Test-bound players have already reached England to play last summer's rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. Thereafter, India are slated to play six white-ball matches against England. The limited-overs leg includes three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Information Test regulars have started training

India's Test regulars have started training under bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour in Leicester. Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid as well as batters Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have reached London after finishing the T20I series against South Africa.

Twitter Post India started training on Monday

Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc 🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MAX0fkQcuc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2022