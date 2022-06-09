Sports

1st T20I: India set South Africa a 212-run target

Ishan Kishan impressed with the bat for India (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team posted a score of 211/4 against South Africa in the first T20I in Delhi on Thursday. Asked to bat, India rode on Ishan Kishan's brilliant 76. Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role as well. The South African spinners were attacked as India maintained momentum throughout the innings. They will feel confident with the ball now.

India did a reasonable job in the powerplay overs, scoring 51 runs for the loss of zero wickets. Apart from the second and fifth overs which yielded two and one respectively, India did well in the other four overs, scoring freely. Kishan led the way with a 23-ball 26 and Ruturaj Gaikwad managed 17 from 13. The Indian openers hit eight boundaries between them.

India looked sharp in the middle overs. Overs between 7-10 saw India accelerate rapidly with Shreyas Iyer getting into the act. The four overs saw India score 51 runs and hit seven boundaries. Kishan then took charge and got to a fifty. He belted Keshav Maharaj for 20 runs in the 13th over. India managed 99 runs in the middle overs, losing two wickets.

Right after the powerplay, Wayne Parnell dismissed Ruturaj for 23. Ruturaj was given a life when he was dropped by Dwaine Pretorius and the ball went over the rope. However, the next ball saw him get dismissed. Skipper Temba Bavuma held on to the catch.

Kishan gave a solid account of himself and he could be on that plane to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. The southpaw expressed himself and played a wide range of shots. He smashed a 48-ball 76, hitting 11 fours and three sixes. He shared two fifty-plus stands alongside Ruturaj and Iyer. Kishan was dismissed by Maharaj.

SA started well at the death overs, with Parnell giving away just six runs. The next over saw Pretorius bowl Iyer out with an off cutter. However, he gave away 18 in that over before Parnell conceded 13. The 19th over saw India plunder 19 runs. Anrich Nortje then got Rishabh Pant (29) and did well in that final over, conceding eight.