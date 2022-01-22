Sports

South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 22, 2022, 02:53 pm 3 min read

India have lost the first two ODIs (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa and India gear up for the third and final ODI on Sunday. The action shifts from Boland Park to the Newlands in Cape Town. India have already lost the series after facing two huge defeats. They will be looking to play for pride and end the dismal tour with some cheer. For SA, the idea will be to clinch the series 3-0.

Context Why does it matter?

India haven't batted well so far and that has what cost them dearly.

In both matches, India were stationed in good positions but lost their way when set batters got out.

The middle-order lacks the bite and the bowling too hasn't been as effective.

SA have been superb so far with their batters stepping up and delivering.

Their all-round show has been worthy.

India Can India offer some fight?

With the series lost, India may want to test their bench strength. One would like to see players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Deepak Chahar get a game. India could drop the ineffective Bhuvneshwar Kumar and perhaps check out SKY in place of Shreyas Iyer. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he needs quality runs.

SA SA would want to end on a high

South Africa have been terrific in both games and the batting, in particular, has climbed great heights. After Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen hit centuries in the first ODI, the likes of Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock hit match-winning fifties in the second. SA have looked solid as a unit, playing collective cricket. Bavuma has led the side well so far.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

South Africa probable XI: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi India probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Information Here is the head-to-head record

South Africa and India have played 86 ODI matches to date. The Proteas have managed to win 48 games. India have pocketed 35 wins. Three games did not have a result. SA have a 24-10 win-loss record at home against India.

Details Here are the key details

The Newlands in Cape Town will host the third ODI. It will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The surface here will assist the batters. The pacers need to vary their lengths and spinners will have an impact as well. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Kohli Kohli can equal Ricky Ponting (international tons)

Virat Kohli has scores of 51 and 0 so far. Kohli's last seven ODI scores in South Africa read as - 0, 51, 129*, 36, 75, 160*, 46*, and 112. The 33-year-old will be eyeing his 44th ODI ton. He could equal former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting in terms of international centuries. Overall, Kohli (70) is behind Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).