Team management will talk to Pant over shot selection: Dravid

Team management will talk to Pant over shot selection: Dravid

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 12:52 pm 3 min read

Rishabh Pant scored 17 and 0 in the 2nd Test (Source: Twitter/@RishabhPant17)

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid highlighted the intuitive approach of wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant after the conclusion of the Johannesburg Test on Thursday. Dravid said the team management will continue to back the attacking instinct of Pant. However, he conceded that Pant would have to choose his moments. Pant recorded a duck in the second innings before India lost the Test by seven wickets.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pant has been India's match-winner across formats of late.

The left-handed batter is known for his gutsy knocks in Test cricket.

His heroics at the Gabba helped India seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year.

However, he tends to get reckless in several situations while batting.

In the Johannesburg Test, he could have given India a cushion by spending more time in the middle.

Statement Here is what Dravid said

"We know Rishabh plays positively and he plays in a particular manner and that has got him a little bit of success," Dravid said after the match. "But yeah, of course there are times when we're going to have some level of conversations with him around, just a little bit of maybe just selection of the time to play that [shot]."

Innings Pant scored 17 and 0 at the Wanderers

Pant scored 17 and 0 in the two innings at the Wanderers. His dismissal in the second innings made headlines. Playing just his third ball (by Kagiso Rabada), he slashed wildly after coming down the track. Pant was caught behind the wickets by Kyle Verreynne. India could have been in the driving seat, had he scored some crucial runs in the second innings.

Advice Dravid advises Pant to pick his moments

Dravid added that Pant should be patient at the crease. "No one's ever going to tell Rishabh not to be a positive player, not to be an aggressive player, but sometimes it's just a question of picking the time to do that. I think when you just come in, giving yourself a bit more time might be more advisable," added the Indian head coach.

Knocks Pant's heroics in 2021

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

In January 2021, a valiant 97 by Pant helped India draw the Sydney Test. A voracious Pant once again defied the odds in the Brisbane Test. Chasing 328, India were reeling at 167/3 when Ajinkya Rahane departed on Day 5. Pant's 138-ball 89* handed India a win to remember for ages. Against England at home, Pant smashed his third Test ton (101, Ahmedabad).

Information Pant averages 19.23 since his last Test ton

Since registering his third Test ton (March 2021), Pant has tallied just 250 runs from 13 innings at an average of 19.23. The tally includes just one 50+ score (50 vs England at The Oval). He scored in single digits six times during this period.