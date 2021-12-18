Sports How has Team India performed in South Africa (Tests)?

Team India has won only three Tests in South Africa so far

India have reached South Africa to take part in the three-match Test series. The first Test will begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Johannesburg (January 3-7) and Cape Town (January 11-15) will host the following Tests. India have embarked on their first trip to South Africa in nearly four years. They are vying for their first Test series win in SA.

India have toured South Africa a total of seven times (for Tests). They first visited the nation in November 1992. The Mohammad Azharuddin-led side lost the four-match series 1-0 (three drawn). India haven't tasted much success in South Africa ever since. They didn't win here until 2006. The Indian team recorded its third Test win on South African soil in 2018.

India have played 20 Tests in SA (won only three matches). The Indians have lost 10 and drawn seven Tests on the SA soil. They sealed one win each on 2006/07, 2010/11, and 2017/18 tours. India are yet to win a Test series here.

Rahul Dravid was the first Indian captain to win a Test in South Africa (in December 2006). India defeated the Proteas by 123 runs in Johannesburg. In December 2010, India registered their second Test victory in the nation (by 87 runs), this time under MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli led India to their third Test win in South Africa in January 2018 (by 63 runs).

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian batter to have scored over 1,000 Test runs in South Africa. He smashed 1,161 runs at an average 46.44 in the nation, in his career. Indian captain Virat Kohli can emulate Tendulkar's feat in the impending series. He owns 558 runs from five Tests at an incredible average of 55.80 in South Africa.

Tendulkar, Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara are the only Indians to have scored 150 or more in a Test innings in South Africa. Tendulkar has the best score of 169 (1997), while Pujara and Kohli have scored 153 each (2013 and 2018 respectively).

The legendary Anil Kumble is India's leading Test wicket-taker in South Africa. He has taken 45 wickets from 12 Tests with the best match haul of 8/113. Among active players, fast bowler Mohammed Shami leads the wickets tally in the nation. He has scalped 21 wickets across two tours at a phenomenal average of 24.71. His tally includes a five-wicket haul.