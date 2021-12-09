Sports Pakistan vs West Indies, T20Is: Decoding the key stats

Published on Dec 09, 2021

Pakistan and WI are set to play a three-match T20I series

After a successful tour of Bangladesh, the Pakistan cricket team is set to host the West Indies for a three-match T20I series, starting December 13. Pakistan will be wanting to get the job done against WI, who are without Kieron Pollard after he suffered a hamstring injury. Pakistan are third in the ICC T20I Rankings, whereas WI are placed ninth. Here's the statistical preview.

WI will be missing skipper Pollard and in his absence, Nicolas Pooran will lead the team. WI have several uncapped players and it will be a test. WI, who fielded an experienced team in the T20 World Cup 2021, were blown apart. For Pakistan, they will want to show their strength at home. Pakistan have done well in the sub-continent and are the favorites.

Babar Azam has accumulated 2,534 runs in T20Is at 46.07 and is the seventh-highest scorer in the format. The stylish batter can surpass the likes of Aaron Finch (2,608), Paul Stirling (2,570), and David Warner (2,554) in terms of T20I runs. Babar has scored 454 runs against WI at 56.75. He can get past the mark of 500, besides getting past 50 fours (46).

Rizwan has been highly prolific in 2021 and is the leading scorer. He has registered 1,123 runs in 2021 at 74.86. Rizwan has slammed one ton and 10 fifties. Overall, Rizwan can get past the 1,500-run mark in T20Is. He has 1,436 runs at 49.51. He is line to become just the sixth Pakistan batter to achieve this tally.

Babar is the second-highest scorer in T20Is this year. He has racked up 853 runs at 38.77. Notably, Babar can become only the second batter after Mohammad Rizwan (1,123) to score 1,000-plus in this calendar year.

Shadab Khan has claimed 70 T20I wickets for Pakistan. He can climb up the ladder by surpassing the likes of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (73) and England's Adil Rashid (74). Notably, Shadab has done well against WI, taking 15 scalps. West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell (42) and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (41) will have crucial roles to play and extend their numbers.

The two sides have met on 18 occasions in T20Is. Pakistan have the upper edge with 12 wins. WI have managed to seal three victories. Three matches have ended in no results.