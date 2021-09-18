England's tour of Pakistan in doubt after NZ cancel series

Sep 18, 2021

England's upcoming tour of Pakistan is said to be in doubt after New Zealand Cricket canceled the limited-overs series over security concerns. England (men and women) are scheduled to tour Pakistan next month. On Friday, New Zealand's white-ball series in Pakistan was abandoned due to "government security alert". The Black Caps toured Pakistan to play three ODIs and five T20Is. Here's more.

Statement

ECB yet to decide on the planned tour

Earlier on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement regarding the Pakistan tour. "We are liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation. The ECB Board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour should proceed," read the statement.

Review

ECB had sent ESI Risk's David Snare to Pakistan

Reportedly, the ECB had sent ESI Risk's David Snare to Pakistan to review the security arrangements in the nation. He had presented no alarming issues in his report. Thereafter, the board named England's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup. It also confirmed that the English contingent would travel to Pakistan as the white-ball leg is a lead-up to the ICC tournament.

Tour

New Zealand's white-ball series in Pakistan canceled over security concerns

New Zealand's white-ball series in Pakistan was abandoned on Friday, owing to security concerns. The development came moments before the toss of the first ODI. Notably, the players and support staff were told to stay inside their rooms in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) maintained there were foolproof security arrangements in place. This was New Zealand's first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

Information

'No threat existed', Imran Khan told NZ PM Jacinda Ardern

A statement confirmed Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, had assured his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, that no threat existed. It has been learned that the Kiwis received presidential level security, including the protection of Pakistan's special forces.

History

England (men's team) last toured Pakistan in 2005

England's men's team last toured Pakistan in 2005. They lost the Test (0-2) and ODI series (2-3) respectively. Prior to that, England had visited the nation in 2000 when they won the Test series 1-0. Overall, England have won 15 and lost 16 internationals in Pakistan. On the other hand, England's women's team has never toured Pakistan.