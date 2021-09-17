Premier League 2021-22: Decoding the best central defending partnerships

Having a key central defending partnership for any football team is a must. From being leaders at the back, stopping attacks, being aerially sound during corners, and making key interceptions, central defenders play a major role. The Premier League 2021-22 season is no short of established key central defenders. Here we decode the best central defending partnerships who can be highly successful.

Man City

Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City

Since Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016, the club has invested fortunes on defenders. City look to have found a stable partnership between Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte this season. They have started the last three PL matches, keeping successive clean sheets. Dias is the core of City's defensive unit and Laporte needs to maintain his consistency to form a successful partnership together.

Man United

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane - Manchester United

Manchester United landed Harry Maguire in 2019 and the English international has quickly established himself. The club captain partnered Victor Lindelof since coming in but with United signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, Maguire has got a better player to share the load with. Varane has looked solid so far and these two have partnered each other in United's last two matches, winning both.

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip - Liverpool

Liverpool's chances of fighting for the Premier League received a boost after the returns of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip from injuries. The two established Liverpool stars have already played all four PL matches this season. Notably, the Reds have kept three clean sheets in these games. Both VVD and Matip understand each other well and their combination could help Liverpool maintain supremacy.

Chelsea

Chelsea's three-man defensive unit is a strong force

Thomas Tuchel has established Chelsea into a leading defensive unit. Chelsea are a side who hardly set a foot wrong and it's safe to assume that they have the best defensive unit at the moment. Their three-man central defensive unit presents Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, and Antoine Rudiger. With huge experience and understanding Tuchel's demands, these three can continue Chelsea's significant run of form.