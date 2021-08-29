Premier League, Tottenham beat Watford: List of records broken

Tottenham Hotspur are top of the table in the Premier League, being the only side to register three victories from three games ahead of the international break. A goal by Son Heung-min helped Spurs beat Watford in gameweek three of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Notably, Tottenham are yet to concede a goal in the Premier League this season. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Spurs found it difficult as Watford sat deep and made life hard with pace out wide. The hosts tried stretching Watford by switching the play across both sides. Ahead of half-time, Son gave Spurs the lead. Son's spectacular free-kick saw the ball beat Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann as it sailed into the far corner. Watford had chances in the second half but couldn't convert.

Son registers these feats

As per Opta, three of Son's last four goals for Tottenham in all competitions have come from outside the box. This is as many as his previous 43 strikes for the club. Today's goal versus Watford was his first direct from a free-kick for Spurs. Meanwhile, Son has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Watford.

More notable records for Son

As per Squawka Football, Son is the first Spurs player to score directly from a free-kick in the Premier League since Christian Eriksen in December 2019. He is also the eighth player in 2021 to score directly from a free kick in the Premier League. Son made his 200th Premier League appearance. He now has 72 goals in the competition for Spurs.

Three wins in a row!

Burnley and Leeds play out a 1-1 draw

In the other match between Burnley and Leeds, the score ended 1-1. Chris Wood gave Burnley the lead, reaching a milestone. He has scored the 30,000th goal in the competition's history. Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford equalized for Leeds United.