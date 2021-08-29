Fourth Test: Rohit Sharma can break these records

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 05:13 pm

Rohit is set to complete 3,000 runs in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma has looked India's best batsman in the ongoing Test series against England so far. He has displayed solid defense and equally sturdy strokes against the English seamers in tricky conditions. Rohit has registered two 50+ scores in the five-match series. He would want to continue his run in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval. Here are the records he can break.

Feat

Rohit set to complete 3,000 Test runs

As of now, Rohit has racked up 2,909 runs from 42 Tests at an average of 46.17. The tally includes 7 hundreds and 14 fifties. He requires 91 more to complete 3,000 runs in Test cricket. Interestingly, Indian captain, Virat Kohli scored his 3,000th run in his 73rd inning. Rohit, who has played 72 innings, can emulate this record.

International

Rohit eyes the 15,000-run mark in international cricket

Over the years, Rohit has emerged as a consistent run-scorer across formats. He has aggregated 14,978 runs from 380 international games at 44.18 (ODIs: 9,205, T20Is: 2,864). Rohit is 22 shy of touching the 15,000-run mark across formats. He will become the eighth batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, and Mohammad Azharuddin to achieve this mark.

Information

Rohit could complete 1,500 runs as opener

Rohit is presently the leading run-scorer among openers in Test cricket since his starting opening in the format. He has amassed 1,324 runs from 15 Tests at 57.56 as an opener. He will likely be the first to reach the 1,500-run mark in this period.

Other records

Other records which Rohit can break

Rohit is presently the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing World Test Championship with 230 runs. He could easily surpass the second-placed KL Rahul (252), considering his present form. In the Lord's Test, Rohit smashed his career-best score of 83 in away Tests. He has registered all of his seven tons at home. Rohit could defy the odds on Oval's batting-friendly wicket.