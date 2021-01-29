Tottenham forward Harry Kane could be out for a few weeks after injuring both ankles in his side's defeat to Liverpool in gameweek 20 of the Premier League. Kane, who has a history of ankle issues, was replaced by Erik Lamela at half-time. The England skipper had hurt his right knee first, before taking a blow on the left. Here are the details.

The 27-year-old Kane needed treatment on his left ankle after landing awkwardly following a challenge with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson. Kane also hurt his right ankle in an earlier challenge with Liverpool mid-fielder Thiago Alcantara.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said that Kane was coping with the first injury but couldn't handle both. "The second injury was worse than the first one," said Mourinho. "He was coping with one but couldn't cope with both. For Harry to leave a game when the team is losing is not a nothing injury."

Mourinho also said that Kane cannot be replaced and the side needs to fight against it. "There are some players you can't replace. When it happens it happens, but I believe we have to fight against it, we cannot do anything else," added Mourinho.

Kane was ruled out for two spells in the second half of the 2018-19 season, missing seven games when he damaged ligaments in his left ankle in January 2019. He missed nine matches with a lateral ligament injury sustained in April. In 2017-18 he was sidelined for a month with an ankle injury. He faced injuries in the 2016-17 campaign as well.

