Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation by Italian police over a potential breach of coronavirus regulations after he allegedly traveled between the regions of Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta. According to a report in Reuters, Valle d'Aosta police are investigating Ronaldo's trip to the Alpine town of Courmayeur along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are further details.

Authorities Italian authorities alerted about Ronaldo's alleged presence in the region

The report adds the Italian authorities were alerted about Ronaldo's alleged presence in the region by videos on social media showing the couple sitting on a snowmobile and celebrating Rodriguez's 27th birthday. Ronaldo dined with Rodriguez before a snowmobile ride around the Alps. The Italian government has currently forbidden any movement between 'orange zone' regions in Italy which also includes Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta.

Ronaldo Ronaldo could be fined if authorities find him guilty

Italian rules state: "Travel across regions in Italy is banned until 15 February unless for reasons of work, health or absolute necessity." The Juventus forward may be fined if it is proved in the investigation that he made the trip to the region. Notably, there are some exceptions to the COVID-19 rule, including traveling to a second home or for work reasons.

Reports What do the reports claim?

Reports in Italian media have alleged that the pair traveled on Tuesday and stayed overnight in a resort hotel before returning to Turin on Wednesday. Rodriguez, who is a model, later shared an image on Instagram with her 23m followers of the couple celebrating back at home with their family.

Do you know? Ronaldo had tested COVID-19 positive earlier