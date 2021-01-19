Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 19, 2021, 11:36 am

39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace to help AC Milan maintain top spot in Serie A 2020-21 season. Milan overcame Cagliari 2-0 away from home in gameweek 18. The veteran forward maintained his scoring form as Milan have a three-point lead over arch-rivals Inter, who beat Juventus 2-0 earlier. Milan have been superb this season and this was another show of strength.

Cagliari vs Milan How did the match pan out?

Zlatan converted a first-half penalty after being fouled by Cagliari defender Charalampos Lykogiannis. The former Manchester United player doubled his tally early in the second period. Davide Calabria set Zlatan up with a long ball as the Swede found the bottom far corner. They were his first goals since his recent return from injury. However, Milan substitute Alexis Saelemaekers was sent off.

Goals Zlatan goes on level terms with Lukaku and Immobile

Zlatan has raced to 12 goals from just eight matches this season in Serie A. He equaled the tally of Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile, who have played 17 and 16 games respectively. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the scoring chart with 15 goals. As per Opta, Zlatan has found the net in nine successive starts for the first time in his top-5 European leagues career

Records Brilliant Zlatan scripts these records

Zlatan has raced to 80 career goals for Milan across his two spells. He has become the 14th player to amass 80-plus goals for the club. Zlatan now has 64 goals for Milan in Serie A. Overall, Zlatan has scored 144 Serie A goals (also for Inter and Juventus). The senior forward has 498 career club goals under his belt.

Opta stats Milan script these records in Serie A