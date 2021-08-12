Asia's oldest football tournament Durand Cup set to return

The Durand Cup is set to return

Asia's oldest football tournament, Durand Cup, is set to return after a year. The world's third-oldest tournament did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 16 teams from across India will compete for the top honors in Kolkata over a period of four weeks. Notably, Gokulam Kerala are the reigning champions of the tournament.

Details

A look at the details

The 130th edition of the Durand Cup will be organized with the support of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), IFA (West Bengal), and the government of West Bengal. As stated, as many as 16 teams, including four from the Indian armed forces, will vie to bag the top spot. The tournament will run from September 5 to October 3.

Tournament

The tournament was first held in 1888

The Durand Cup, which is held every year, is named after Mortimer Durand. He was the Foreign Secretary of British India from 1884 to 1894. The prestigious tournament first took place in 1888 in Shimla, with Royal Scots Fusiliers winning the title. It was played in Delhi from 1940 to 2018. In 2019, the tournament shifted from Delhi to Kolkata.

Stats

Here are the stats

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have won the tournament 16 times (joint-most). Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan (twice), East Bengal, and Highland Light Infantry have clinched the tournament three consecutive times (joint-most). Mohun Bagan have competed in the tournament most number of times (28). They lost 1-2 to eventual champions Gokulam Kerala in the final of the previous edition (2019).

Prize money

What about the prize money?

Six teams each from the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-league are expected to take part in the upcoming Durand Cup edition. Besides taking home Rs. 40 lakh, the winning team will receive the rolling Durand Cup, the President's Cup, and the Shimla Trophy. While the runners-up will get Rs. 20 lakh, the two losing semi-finalists will receive Rs. 5 lakh each.